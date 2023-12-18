FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 78 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises approximately 1.6% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 58.1% in the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its stake in Broadcom by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 10.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,650 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,354 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 33.3% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock traded up $12.98 on Monday, hitting $1,142.72. 3,094,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,502. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $471.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $926.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $882.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $540.91 and a 12-month high of $1,149.88.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $21.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Summit Insights upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Broadcom from $840.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $944.67.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.