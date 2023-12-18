FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,341 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,341 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,035,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,729,067,000 after buying an additional 634,462 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Accenture by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,440,976,000 after buying an additional 2,163,582 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after acquiring an additional 353,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 21.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,535,663 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,297,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,646 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ACN traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $341.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,212,542. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.57. The company has a market capitalization of $214.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $346.96.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $1.29 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACN. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.84.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 35,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,657,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.68, for a total value of $2,832,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,442,864.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $10,939,027. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

