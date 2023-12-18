FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,292,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,478,404,000 after purchasing an additional 152,945 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,939,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,768,127,000 after acquiring an additional 127,413 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,498,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,244,000 after acquiring an additional 121,752 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,401,836 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $590,763,000 after buying an additional 28,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,284,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,847,000 after purchasing an additional 539,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.17.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $183.28. The stock had a trading volume of 406,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,107. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $194.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.29%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

