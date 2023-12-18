FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,488,000 after purchasing an additional 85,152 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,322,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,631,000 after acquiring an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.4 %

Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.33. 196,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,134. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.67. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.00 and a fifty-two week high of $141.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.12). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total value of $701,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at $7,995,418.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP William B. Allen, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $194,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,645,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,500 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.48, for a total transaction of $701,140.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,995,418.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,983 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

