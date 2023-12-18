FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,292 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 86 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $359.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $347.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $378.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 12,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.00, for a total value of $4,847,788.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 22,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock valued at $17,624,025. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock traded down $7.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $402.80. 866,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,170. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $353.67. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $413.00. The company has a market cap of $103.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

Further Reading

