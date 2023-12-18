FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,597,828.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $300,238.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,597,828.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,129 shares of company stock worth $2,164,908 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.14. 2,119,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,659,737. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. The stock has a market cap of $64.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.58, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 533.40% and a net margin of 8.29%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

