FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 122,628,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,059,719,000 after buying an additional 1,971,264 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 31,068.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,597,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,585,900 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,571,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,043,000 after buying an additional 183,898 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,216,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,622,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,058,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,535,000 after buying an additional 148,577 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FNDX traded up $0.29 on Monday, reaching $61.32. 268,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,600. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.42. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $51.90 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

