FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 99.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sempra during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,291,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Sempra by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,459,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,997,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843,930 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Sempra by 109.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 3,158,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,244 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sempra by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,933,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $762,385,000 after purchasing an additional 982,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sempra by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,603,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $847,024,000 after purchasing an additional 836,059 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Price Performance

SRE stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $75.14. 904,477 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,721,012. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $47.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.72. Sempra has a one year low of $63.75 and a one year high of $81.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.90.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Sempra will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 55.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Sempra from $91.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.65.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

