FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $352,000 Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Unilever by 5.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 44,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Unilever by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $381,000. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in Unilever during the third quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Unilever by 5.2% during the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 105,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

UL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,420,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,220. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.16 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.99.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

