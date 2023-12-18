FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.77 Million Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. iShares Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 1.0% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Leo Brokerage LLC boosted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Leo Brokerage LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Sharper & Granite LLC lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sharper & Granite LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $130.87. 780,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,659,300. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $111.83 and a one year high of $138.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.1532 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

