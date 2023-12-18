FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $65.87 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,570 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210,213 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF accounts for about 13.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $65,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,999,000 after buying an additional 1,689,428 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,594,000 after purchasing an additional 455,367 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 474,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,976,000 after purchasing an additional 57,973 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $18,174,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,189,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $32.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,542. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $213.47 and a 52-week high of $286.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

