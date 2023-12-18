FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $861,000 Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 248,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,956,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 12,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 11.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Prudential Financial by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,957,876.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE PRU traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 322.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PRU has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.