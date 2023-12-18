FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Has $915,000 Stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 221.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,945,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth $5,604,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at $498,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $734,000.

Shares of NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,736,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,174. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a one year low of $40.03 and a one year high of $50.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.01.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a $0.4221 dividend. This represents a $5.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.37.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

