FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in Corning by 3,351.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLW. Barclays decreased their price objective on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet cut Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of GLW traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,653,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,826. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $31.14. The firm has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Corning’s payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

