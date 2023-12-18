FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,655 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 6,188 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,959 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $8,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 60,001 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,476,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 78,374 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,936 shares during the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.60. 3,038,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,304. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $89.21 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.19.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.47% and a negative return on equity of 48.79%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 63.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Wedbush increased their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.52.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

