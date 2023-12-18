FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 453.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total transaction of $355,818.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,257 shares in the company, valued at $9,184,981.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 17,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $3,868,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,477,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,065 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Trane Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trane Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

TT stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $239.83. 279,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,874. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $162.04 and a 52-week high of $241.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $216.60 and a 200-day moving average of $203.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.97% and a net margin of 11.30%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.