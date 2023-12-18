FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in TotalEnergies by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.3% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 32.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 6.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 1.6 %

TTE stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $68.00. 571,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,453,819. The company has a market cap of $166.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72. TotalEnergies SE has a one year low of $54.94 and a one year high of $69.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.13. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $59.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.84 billion. Research analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.8092 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Featured Stories

