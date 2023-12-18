FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,228 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Adobe by 314.3% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Adobe by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 116 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.56, for a total value of $61,892.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,163,585.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.39, for a total transaction of $1,083,880.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,686,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,198,879 over the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Trading Up 2.2 %

ADBE stock traded up $13.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $597.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,392,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,532. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $318.60 and a 1 year high of $633.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $579.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $535.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 38.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Adobe from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.25.

Adobe Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

