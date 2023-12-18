FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in 3M by 10.0% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,933 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in 3M by 59.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,016 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 11,176 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 13.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,282,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,629,092. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.09. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.34. 3M had a negative net margin of 22.59% and a positive return on equity of 47.18%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

