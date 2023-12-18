FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

VXUS stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,321,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,465,095. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

