FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 76.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.9% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,615 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $476.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $423.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $396.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $396.38. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $336.43 and a twelve month high of $426.37.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 516,776 shares of company stock worth $199,234,911. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

