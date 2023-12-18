FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth $32,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

Shares of SYY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $73.50. The stock had a trading volume of 827,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,548,970. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $62.24 and a one year high of $82.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The firm has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.67.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Sysco had a return on equity of 117.17% and a net margin of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $19.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.76, for a total value of $157,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,236.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

