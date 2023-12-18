FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 140 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diageo by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 4.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $2.17 on Monday, reaching $145.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 601,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,864. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $135.63 and a 52-week high of $190.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.41.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

