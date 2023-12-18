FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,493 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.45. 15,303,198 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,631,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.24. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $20.50.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a positive return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $30.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.75%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -72.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.68.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

