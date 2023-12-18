FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,938 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,204 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Intel by 146.7% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter valued at $869,868,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.80 per share, for a total transaction of $249,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $937,480. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,408,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,914,473. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.35. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.73 and a one year high of $47.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The chip maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.57 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

