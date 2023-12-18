FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,660 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,660 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $10,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after buying an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $75.70. 2,936,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,310,569. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.67 and a 52 week high of $78.23.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.