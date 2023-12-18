FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 460 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great Waters Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 2.1% during the third quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 65,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $17,590,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 121,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at $3,421,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMGN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Amgen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $256.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $280.35.

AMGN stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $274.75. The company had a trading volume of 707,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,619. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.55. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $211.71 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 60.55%.

In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc purchased 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Amgen news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

