FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:RYF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF worth $1,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 593,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,474,000 after buying an additional 168,316 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 449,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,180 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 144,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,468 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF by 127.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 135,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 75,970 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA RYF traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $50.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,626. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $62.37. The firm has a market cap of $262.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.14.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted \u002F Financials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of financial stocks pulled from the S&P 500. RYF was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

