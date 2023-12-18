FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXC. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Exelon by 21.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.50.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.97 on Monday, reaching $34.52. 9,497,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,545,701. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its 200-day moving average is $40.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.26 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is 67.29%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Articles

