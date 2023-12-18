FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 2.4% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $12,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter.

VIG traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.47. 1,341,834 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,995. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $170.74. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.63. The company has a market cap of $72.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

