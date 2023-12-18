FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,661,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of FSTA stock traded up $0.51 on Monday, hitting $44.36. 124,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,300. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60.

About Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.