Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO) Short Interest Update

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,910,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the November 15th total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NYSE FRO traded up $0.50 on Monday, reaching $20.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,116,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. Frontline has a 1-year low of $10.55 and a 1-year high of $22.95. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.20.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The shipping company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $232.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.94 million. Frontline had a net margin of 40.09% and a return on equity of 31.08%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontline will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.29%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Frontline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Frontline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Frontline from $18.20 to $21.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Frontline in a report on Thursday, November 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Frontline by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontline during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontline plc, a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products worldwide. It owns and operates oil and product tankers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 70 vessels. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

