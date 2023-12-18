FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.

FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.82 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.

Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities

In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,817,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,649,000 after buying an additional 718,473 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,020,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 302,112 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 694,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 457,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 109,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 264,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 93,609 shares during the last quarter. 29.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FS Credit Opportunities

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

