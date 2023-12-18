FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th.
FS Credit Opportunities Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FSCO opened at $5.82 on Monday. FS Credit Opportunities has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.24.
Insider Activity at FS Credit Opportunities
In related news, Director Philip E. Hughes, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.65 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,452.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.
About FS Credit Opportunities
FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.
