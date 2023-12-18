Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK) Short Interest Down 9.1% in November

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTEK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 445,800 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 490,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 841,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 33,691 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 98.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 16,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Fuel Tech by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 70,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 11,437 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fuel Tech alerts:

Fuel Tech Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FTEK traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,950. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Fuel Tech has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fuel Tech ( NASDAQ:FTEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 million. Fuel Tech had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. Analysts forecast that Fuel Tech will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fuel Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FTEK

Fuel Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fuel Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuel Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.