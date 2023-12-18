FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Shares Gap Up to $1.54

Shares of FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $1.54, but opened at $1.71. FuelCell Energy shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 9,610,489 shares.

FCEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 7.27 and a current ratio of 8.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,584,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 89.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,288,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,584,000 after buying an additional 2,961,338 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,420,849 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,426,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FuelCell Energy by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,067,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,491 shares during the period. 47.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

