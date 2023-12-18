Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the November 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLL. StockNews.com lowered shares of Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Full House Resorts from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Full House Resorts alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FLL traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,340. The stock has a market cap of $190.94 million, a P/E ratio of -9.77 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Full House Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $10.13.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $71.54 million during the quarter. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%.

Insider Activity at Full House Resorts

In other news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 10,000 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.01 per share, with a total value of $30,060.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,105,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,540,809.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Full House Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Full House Resorts by 418.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 7,123 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Full House Resorts by 2,436.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 9,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Full House Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Full House Resorts owns, leases, develops and operates gaming facilities throughout the country. The Company's properties include The Temporary by American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Bronco Billy's Casino and Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Full House Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full House Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.