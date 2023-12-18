Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Gap Down to $4.63

Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.63, but opened at $3.69. Gaotu Techedu shares last traded at $3.69, with a volume of 8,966,940 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. CLSA lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.32 to $3.30 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. China Renaissance lowered shares of Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Gaotu Techedu Trading Down 20.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $965.44 million, a PE ratio of 38.20 and a beta of -0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.95.

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $108.20 million for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 6.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaotu Techedu

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 176.1% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 209,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,403 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,300,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Gaotu Techedu by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,248,000 after acquiring an additional 625,976 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.78% of the company’s stock.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

