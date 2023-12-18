Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR) Short Interest Update

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:GDNR – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the November 15th total of 2,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 200.0% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 112,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions in the second quarter worth $1,673,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Trading Up 0.6 %

GDNR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,680. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.77. Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $12.02.

About Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions

Gardiner Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying and acquiring a business in the healthcare or healthcare related industries.

