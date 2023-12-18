Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Short Interest Down 10.9% in November

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 624,700 shares, a decline of 10.9% from the November 15th total of 700,800 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 355,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Gatos Silver Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Gatos Silver stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $6.54. 194,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,195. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.75 and a beta of 2.24. Gatos Silver has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Gatos Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $6.25 target price on shares of Gatos Silver in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

Insider Activity at Gatos Silver

In other Gatos Silver news, SVP Anthony Michael Scott purchased 5,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Gatos Silver news, SVP Anthony Michael Scott purchased 5,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,892. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dale Andres purchased 25,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.15 per share, with a total value of $128,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,504.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 91,199 shares of company stock worth $488,437 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GATO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Gatos Silver by 11,226.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Gatos Silver in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Gatos Silver by 5,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 13,550 shares during the last quarter. 47.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for silver deposits. The company explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Los Gatos District, including the Cerro Los Gatos mine in Chihuahua, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc in October 2020.

