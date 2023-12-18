GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,350,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the November 15th total of 8,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 627,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of GDS

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,722,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,090,000 after buying an additional 1,507,914 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,970,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 407,742 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,891,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,630,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 707,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of GDS by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 839,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,958,000 after buying an additional 304,363 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of GDS in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on GDS in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on GDS from $17.22 to $17.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

GDS Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 331,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,349. GDS has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.75% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $345.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDS will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

