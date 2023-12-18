GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC) Shares Sold by Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lowered its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lowered GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GEHC stock opened at $75.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.00 and a 52 week high of $87.83. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.32.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

