Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 4,484 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.45% of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,295,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,254,000 after acquiring an additional 66,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 522,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,573,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,474,000 after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 134,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 124,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after purchasing an additional 65,039 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $131.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,411. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $132.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.51.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

