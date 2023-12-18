Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,520 Shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 509,404 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,520 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.87% of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 4,405,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,234,000 after purchasing an additional 136,489 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,113,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,719,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,188,000 after purchasing an additional 143,621 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,085,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,891,000 after buying an additional 291,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,730,000.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

DFSV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.70. The stock had a trading volume of 132,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,378. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

