Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JEPI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $460,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 36.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,574,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,959,000 after buying an additional 7,144,154 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,184,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,369,000 after buying an additional 4,567,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,010,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,375,000 after buying an additional 3,835,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $181,377,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.10. 2,060,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,331,213. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $55.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.50. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

