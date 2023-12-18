Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,084 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 226.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.39. The company had a trading volume of 8,283,318 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market cap of $102.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

