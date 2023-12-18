Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 526,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,986 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $38,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 8,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 77,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,780,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,913,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 48,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,603,000 after buying an additional 11,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 221,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,475,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,389,236 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.39 and a 200 day moving average of $74.16. The firm has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

