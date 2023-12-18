Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,323,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 16,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.58. 2,401,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,997,649. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $55.72. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

