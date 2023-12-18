Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,733 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,522 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 92.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $38,245,000 after acquiring an additional 181,966 shares during the period. United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in CVS Health by 4,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 116.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,111,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684,192. The company has a market capitalization of $96.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $64.41 and a 12 month high of $96.31.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.50%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Wolfe Research raised shares of CVS Health from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.94.

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

