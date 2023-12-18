Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,808 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.08% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $13,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 353,454.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 565,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after purchasing an additional 565,527 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,056,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 481,103 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,349,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,998,000 after purchasing an additional 185,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WJ Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. WJ Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,991 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 724,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,794. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a 200 day moving average of $60.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.