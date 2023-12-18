Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJR traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $106.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,013,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,084. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

